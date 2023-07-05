Entertainment

The Witcher to Resident Evil - 7 shows and movies based on video games

These shows and movies capture the essence of their respective video game franchises, bringing beloved characters and thrilling adventures to the screen for fans to enjoy.

Image credits: Instagram

The Witcher

Based on the popular video game, this fantasy epic follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities.

Image credits: Instagram

Assassin's Creed

This action-adventure film adaptation of the game franchise features a protagonist who uses a device called the Animus to relive the memories of his ancestors, who were skilled assassins.

Image credits: Instagram

Tomb Raider

Inspired by the iconic video game series, this film stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, a fiercely independent archaeologist on a perilous mission.

Image credits: Instagram

Mortal Kombat

ringing the intense fighting game to the big screen, this martial arts fantasy film features iconic characters battling in a tournament to save Earthrealm from the evil Outworld.

Image credits: Instagram

Sonic the Hedgehog

This live-action/CGI hybrid film brings the beloved video game character Sonic to life as he teams up with a small-town police officer to stop the evil Dr. Robotnik.

Image credits: Instagram

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

In this adventure comedy, a young man teams up with a wise-cracking, amnesiac Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) to uncover the mysteries behind his father's disappearance.

Image credits: Instagram

Resident Evil

Based on the survival horror video game franchise, this long-running film series follows Alice, a superhuman warrior, fighting against zombies and the Umbrella Corporation.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One