The Witcher to Resident Evil - 7 shows and movies based on video games

Entertainment
These shows and movies capture the essence of their respective video game franchises, bringing beloved characters and thrilling adventures to the screen for fans to enjoy.
Based on the popular video game, this fantasy epic follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities.
This action-adventure film adaptation of the game franchise features a protagonist who uses a device called the Animus to relive the memories of his ancestors, who were skilled assassins.
Inspired by the iconic video game series, this film stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, a fiercely independent archaeologist on a perilous mission.
ringing the intense fighting game to the big screen, this martial arts fantasy film features iconic characters battling in a tournament to save Earthrealm from the evil Outworld.
This live-action/CGI hybrid film brings the beloved video game character Sonic to life as he teams up with a small-town police officer to stop the evil Dr. Robotnik.
In this adventure comedy, a young man teams up with a wise-cracking, amnesiac Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) to uncover the mysteries behind his father's disappearance.
Based on the survival horror video game franchise, this long-running film series follows Alice, a superhuman warrior, fighting against zombies and the Umbrella Corporation.