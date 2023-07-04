Entertainment

Celebrating Neena Gupta's Birthday: Her 7 best acting roles

Neena Gupta, a versatile and talented actress, has delivered numerous outstanding performances throughout her career. On her birthday, let's look at seven of her best acting roles.

Image credits: Instagram

Badhai Ho

Neena Gupta received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a middle-aged woman who unexpectedly becomes pregnant. Her nuanced performance showcased a range of emotions.

Image credits: Instagram

Gandhi

Neena Gupta played the role of Mahatma Gandhi's secretary in this epic biographical film. Her portrayal was subtle yet impactful, adding a layer of authenticity to the film.

Image credits: Instagram

Woh Chokri

Neena Gupta played the lead role of a woman struggling with her identity and societal expectations. Her powerful acting won her a National Film Award.

Image credits: Instagram

Mandi

Neena Gupta's role as a prostitute in this film earned her critical acclaim. Her performance depicted the complexities of the character with great sensitivity and depth.

Image credits: Instagram

Trikal

Neena Gupta's performance in this period drama as a young widow caught in a love triangle was highly praised. Her versatility brought immense depth to her character.

Image credits: Instagram

Panchayat

Neena Gupta shines as Manju Devi, the assertive yet endearing village matriarch, delivering a standout performance with her impeccable comic timing and emotional depth.

Image credits: Instagram

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Neena Gupta's comic timing shone through in this cult classic. Her performance as a cunning politician's daughter added an element of humor to the film.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One