Celebrating Neena Gupta's Birthday: Her 7 best acting roles

Entertainment
Neena Gupta, a versatile and talented actress, has delivered numerous outstanding performances throughout her career. On her birthday, let's look at seven of her best acting roles.
Neena Gupta received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a middle-aged woman who unexpectedly becomes pregnant. Her nuanced performance showcased a range of emotions.
Neena Gupta played the role of Mahatma Gandhi's secretary in this epic biographical film. Her portrayal was subtle yet impactful, adding a layer of authenticity to the film.
Neena Gupta played the lead role of a woman struggling with her identity and societal expectations. Her powerful acting won her a National Film Award.
Neena Gupta's role as a prostitute in this film earned her critical acclaim. Her performance depicted the complexities of the character with great sensitivity and depth.
Neena Gupta's performance in this period drama as a young widow caught in a love triangle was highly praised. Her versatility brought immense depth to her character.
Neena Gupta shines as Manju Devi, the assertive yet endearing village matriarch, delivering a standout performance with her impeccable comic timing and emotional depth.
Neena Gupta's comic timing shone through in this cult classic. Her performance as a cunning politician's daughter added an element of humor to the film.