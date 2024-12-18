Entertainment
Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2's roar at the box office is not taking the name of diminishing. The film is progressing rapidly in earnings every day.
Pushpa 2 earned 24.25 crores on its 13th day of release. At the same time, the film has collected 18.5 crores in Hindi.
Talking about the total earnings of Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2, the film has so far done a business of 953.3 crores at the Indian box office.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has done business of 290.9 crores in Telugu, 591.1 crores in Hindi, 50.65 crores in Tamil, 6.87 crores in Kannada, and 13.78 crores in Malayalam in 13 days.
Let us tell you that Pushpa 2 is inches away from breaking the record of Bahubali 2. Bahubali 2 earned 1031 crores in India.
Pushpa 2 has so far surpassed 5 highest-grossing films i.e. KGF 2, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, and Stree 2 in terms of earnings. Let's know how much these films earned…
South star Yash's film KGF 2, which came out in 2022, collected 859.7 crores at the box office.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film RRR earned 782.2 crores in 2022.
Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's film Kalki 2898 AD, which came out this year i.e. 2024, did a business of 646.31 crores at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's film Jawan, which came out in 2023, created a buzz. The movie collected 640.50 crores at the box office.
Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar's film Stree 2 broke the box office in 2024. The film earned 597.99 crores.
