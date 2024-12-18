Entertainment

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

Pushpa 2's roar

Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2's roar at the box office is not taking the name of diminishing. The film is progressing rapidly in earnings every day. 

Pushpa 2's 13th-day collection

Pushpa 2 earned 24.25 crores on its 13th day of release. At the same time, the film has collected 18.5 crores in Hindi.

Pushpa 2's total earnings

Talking about the total earnings of Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2, the film has so far done a business of 953.3 crores at the Indian box office.

Pushpa 2's total earnings in other languages

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has done business of 290.9 crores in Telugu, 591.1 crores in Hindi, 50.65 crores in Tamil, 6.87 crores in Kannada, and 13.78 crores in Malayalam in 13 days.

Pushpa 2 close to breaking Bahubali 2's record

Let us tell you that Pushpa 2 is inches away from breaking the record of Bahubali 2. Bahubali 2 earned 1031 crores in India.

Pushpa 2 has surpassed 5 films

Pushpa 2 has so far surpassed 5 highest-grossing films i.e. KGF 2, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, and Stree 2 in terms of earnings. Let's know how much these films earned…

1. KGF 2

South star Yash's film KGF 2, which came out in 2022, collected 859.7 crores at the box office. 

2. RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film RRR earned 782.2 crores in 2022.

3. Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's film Kalki 2898 AD, which came out this year i.e. 2024, did a business of 646.31 crores at the box office.

4. Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's film Jawan, which came out in 2023, created a buzz. The movie collected 640.50 crores at the box office.

5. Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar's film Stree 2 broke the box office in 2024. The film earned 597.99 crores.

