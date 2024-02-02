Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay to Jayalalithaa: 7 Tamil actors who joined politics

Recently actor Vijay joined politics and launched his own party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'. Let's look at 7 film stars who have forayed into the world of politics

Thalapathy Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay joined politics and launched his own party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' today

M.G Ramachandran

The superstar was the founder of AIADMK and was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for three times

Jayalalithaa

She attained a cult status in Tamil politics and joined AIADMK. She went on to become the CM of Tamil Nadu for 6 times untill her death in 2016

Kaman Haasan

He entered politics through his party Makkal Needhi Maiam. He contested from South Coimbatore constituency in 2021 but lost

Udhayanidhi Stalin

M.K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin joined active politics in 2019 during the Loksabha elections

Vijayakanth

The late Vijayakanth formed the centre-left party DMDK and joined politics in 2006

Sivaji Ganesan

The actor had previously joined DMK but fell out eventually. He later joined the Indian National Congress

