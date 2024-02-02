Thalapathy Vijay to Jayalalithaa: 7 Tamil actors who joined politics

Entertainment
Recently actor Vijay joined politics and launched his own party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'. Let's look at 7 film stars who have forayed into the world of politics
Tamil actor Vijay joined politics and launched his own party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' today
The superstar was the founder of AIADMK and was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for three times
She attained a cult status in Tamil politics and joined AIADMK. She went on to become the CM of Tamil Nadu for 6 times untill her death in 2016
He entered politics through his party Makkal Needhi Maiam. He contested from South Coimbatore constituency in 2021 but lost
M.K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin joined active politics in 2019 during the Loksabha elections
The late Vijayakanth formed the centre-left party DMDK and joined politics in 2006
The actor had previously joined DMK but fell out eventually. He later joined the Indian National Congress