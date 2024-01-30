Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay to begin political career? To launch own party soon

To form new party in Tamil Nadu

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay has started the process of forming his political party in Tamil Nadu.

Party's president

According to sources, Vijay has been elected as the party's president and he is registering the party with the Election Commission of India.

General council meet

It is believed that over 200 members of the party's general council met before registration.

Political party's official members

The party's General Secretary and Treasurer have also been appointed, along with a Central Executive Committee. 

Council approves Vijay's entry in politics

The council has given Vijay the authority to choose the party's name and register it, as well as to enter electoral politics.

Tamil Nadu state elections 2026

Vijay plans to enter politics before the Tamil Nadu state elections in 2026 and will have Kazhagam in it, keeping in line with traditions in Tamil Nadu.

Welfare practices

He recently organized a constituency-specific initiative to honor and congratulate student high scorers in public exams. 

