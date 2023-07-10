Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds banned in some parts India

Entertainment
While the regulations can vary from region to region, here are seven dog breeds that have faced restrictions or bans in some areas of India.
They are often used in police work due to their intelligence and protective nature. Adequate socialization and training are necessary to ensure they display appropriate behaviour.
Rottweilers are often protective and can display territorial behaviour. Early socialization, training, and positive reinforcement are essential for managing their aggression.
Dobermans are known for their loyalty and protectiveness. Proper socialization and training are crucial to prevent any potential aggression.
While not typically aggressive towards humans, some Siberian Huskies may display predatory behaviour towards small animals or have a high prey drive.
Chow Chows have a reputation for being aloof and reserved. They can be territorial and wary of strangers, which may contribute to potential aggressive behaviour.
Pit Bull has a history of dog fighting. While individual temperaments may vary, responsible ownership, socialization, and training are essential.
Initially bred for guarding and hunting, They have a strong protective instinct and may display aggression towards unfamiliar dogs or animals.