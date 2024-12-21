Tamannaah Bhatia Net worth: Know assets, income and more of actress

Entertainment
With a career spanning over 18 years, Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth has soared to INR 120 crores, making her one of the wealthiest actresses.
Tamannaah Bhatia earns an estimated INR 12 crores annually, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the South film industry.
The actress charges INR 4-5 crores per film, contributing significantly to her rising net worth and cementing her position as a top star.
Tamannaah has endorsed brands like Fanta, Mobile Premier League, Celkon Mobiles, and Chandrika, which play a key role in increasing her wealth.
Tamannaah owns a lavish INR 16 crore apartment on the 14th floor of Bayview Apartment in Juhu, spread over 80,778 square feet.
Her luxury car collection includes a Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport, BMW 320i, Mercedes Benz GLE, and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, showcasing her opulent lifestyle.
