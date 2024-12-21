Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Net worth: Know assets, income and more of actress

Image credits: instagram

Net Worth

With a career spanning over 18 years, Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth has soared to INR 120 crores, making her one of the wealthiest actresses.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Annual Income

Tamannaah Bhatia earns an estimated INR 12 crores annually, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the South film industry.

 

Image credits: Instagram/Tamannaah Bhatia

Film Fees

The actress charges INR 4-5 crores per film, contributing significantly to her rising net worth and cementing her position as a top star.

 

Image credits: instagram

Brand Endorsements

Tamannaah has endorsed brands like Fanta, Mobile Premier League, Celkon Mobiles, and Chandrika, which play a key role in increasing her wealth.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Mumbai Apartment

Tamannaah owns a lavish INR 16 crore apartment on the 14th floor of Bayview Apartment in Juhu, spread over 80,778 square feet.

 

Image credits: instagram

Luxury Car Collection

Her luxury car collection includes a Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport, BMW 320i, Mercedes Benz GLE, and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, showcasing her opulent lifestyle.

Image credits: instagram

