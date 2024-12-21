Govinda Net worth: Know assets, income and more of star

Entertainment
Bollywood's 'Hero No. 1' Govinda has a net worth of nearly Rs 170 crore, thanks to his successful career and multiple revenue streams.
Govinda earns an estimated Rs 12 crore annually, with each film project contributing Rs 5-6 crore, alongside lucrative brand endorsements.
The actor charges around Rs 2 crore per endorsement deal, adding significantly to his income, thanks to his enduring popularity and appeal.
Govinda owns multiple properties in Mumbai, including luxurious homes in Juhu and Madh Island, valued at approximately Rs 16 crore, reflecting his smart investments.
His collection includes high-end cars like the Mitsubishi Lancer and Ford Endeavor, reflecting his passion for luxury and his successful lifestyle.
Apart from his career and investments, Govinda is also known for his charitable contributions, helping underprivileged communities through various initiatives
