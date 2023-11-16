Sunny Leone to Vicky Kaushal; celebrities spotted in the city - Photos

Entertainment
Kriti Sanon was seen at Juhu. She was donning a black tight fit joggers with black shirt over black brassiere. She completed her look with black shades.
Fatima Sana Shaikha was spotted at Bandra, Mumbai wearing a black spaghetti top with straight-fit blue jeanz.
Malaika Arora was spotted outside a gym wearing a casual grey T-shirt with tight fit joggers.
Apoora star Tara Sutaria was spotted wearing a black brassiere over shots. She stylishly fastened her black jacket around her waist.
Sunny Leone was spotted outside an airport. She was donning a long beige colour shirt over darker beige colour T-shirt with dark blue jeanz.
Karishma Kapoor was spotted travelling in her car. She was wearing a golden colour ethnic dress. She complemented her look with golden necklace.
Vicky Kaushal was spotted in Bandra for his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur promotions. He was wearinga plain black T-shirt with blue jeanz.