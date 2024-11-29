Jhanak Spoiler alert: Daytime shooting leaves everyone stunned

Entertainment
Jhanak is facing increasing troubles as the court proves that Srishti conspired with Tejas to kill her
In court, Anirudh's father will falsely accuse Aditya Kapoor of being with Jhanak during the accident and attempting to assault her
Jhanak's lawyer presents the person who was actually with her in the car, who testifies against Tejas
The witness reveals that Tejas offered him money to harm Jhanak and that Srishti was also involved
Jhanak returns home to find gunfire outside and Anirudh lying on the ground, leading to more twists
