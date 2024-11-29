Entertainment

Jhanak Spoiler alert: Daytime shooting leaves everyone stunned

Those who tried to kill Jhanak

Jhanak is facing increasing troubles as the court proves that Srishti conspired with Tejas to kill her

False accusations against Jhanak

In court, Anirudh's father will falsely accuse Aditya Kapoor of being with Jhanak during the accident and attempting to assault her

Jhanak's lawyer presents evidence

Jhanak's lawyer presents the person who was actually with her in the car, who testifies against Tejas

Srishti's truth revealed

The witness reveals that Tejas offered him money to harm Jhanak and that Srishti was also involved

What will happen next?

Jhanak returns home to find gunfire outside and Anirudh lying on the ground, leading to more twists

Sikandar to Deva to Sky Force: 13 Bollywood Movies Releasing in 2025

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star

Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai villa | PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 8 highest tax-paying Bollywood celebs