Children's Day 2023: 6 movies to watch with your kids

Entertainment
This film tells the story of a schoolboy named Stanley and his experiences with sharing his lunchbox. It's a heartwarming tale that addresses important issues.
Based on Roald Dahl's novel, 'Matilda' is a fantasy-comedy that follows the life of a young girl with telekinetic powers and her challenges at home and school.
An animated adventure that follows Marlin, a clownfish, as he searches for his son Nemo, who has been captured by a scuba diver.
An animated musical that tells the story of two sisters, Elsa and Anna, in the kingdom of Arendelle. It features the hit song 'Let It Go.'
An animated classic that tells the story of Simba, a young lion prince, and his journey to reclaim his throne.
Directed by Aamir Khan, this film revolves around a dyslexic child and highlights the importance of understanding and nurturing each child's unique abilities.