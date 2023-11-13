Kajol gives a peek into her Diwali celebration - See Photos

Entertainment
Recently, Kajol delighted her followers by sharing a series of heartwarming photos from her Diwali celebrations with family.
Kajol shared her Diwali celebration photos on instagram captioning it “Some nights just never go in order and those are the best days ever .."
She continued, "... happy happy Diwali to everyone out there… it really is about laughing talking and dancing the night away."
In one captivating photo, Kajol and her husband, Ajay Devgn, struck a pose, radiating elegance. Kajol looked resplendent in a red saree with intricate golden detailing.
Additionally, Kajol posted a delightful selfie with her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan, joined by Vatsal Sheth for the joyous celebrations.
Another enchanting moment captured Kajol with Ajay Devgan's nephew, Aman Devgn, who was donning an outfit with the same kurta as Ajay.
The Devgn boys, including Kajol’s son Yug and Aaman Devgan, embraced sartorial harmony. Danish, displaying affection, planted a sweet kiss on his aunt Kajol’s head.
Further spreading the festive joy, Kajol shared an endearing selfie with her mother, the veteran actress Tanuja, who looked stunning in a pink saree adorned with a pearl necklace.