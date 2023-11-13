Entertainment

Suhana Khan slays in Falguni Shane Peacock designed saree

Image credits: Instagram

Saree

When it comes to fashion, the young diva has her heart in the right place and on the occasion of Diwali, she sent out greetings clad in a stunning sequin saree.

Image credits: Instagram

Accessories

For the festival, she wore a brownish-coloured Falguni Shane Peacock-designed saree with ditching accessories and just a pair of earrings.

Image credits: Instagram

Outfit

Suhana appeared to be a complete sight to behold as she found the correct blend of elegance and charm with subtle make-up and wavy hair left loose.

Image credits: Instagram

Saree girl

Sarees, it may be said, have a special place in the actress' closet as fans have seen her in various exquisite sarees over the previous few years.

Image credits: Instagram

Debut film

Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film 'the Archies'. 

Image credits: Instagram

Release date

The film will be released on Netflix on December 07, 2023. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One