Suhana Khan slays in Falguni Shane Peacock designed saree

Entertainment
When it comes to fashion, the young diva has her heart in the right place and on the occasion of Diwali, she sent out greetings clad in a stunning sequin saree.
For the festival, she wore a brownish-coloured Falguni Shane Peacock-designed saree with ditching accessories and just a pair of earrings.
Suhana appeared to be a complete sight to behold as she found the correct blend of elegance and charm with subtle make-up and wavy hair left loose.
Sarees, it may be said, have a special place in the actress' closet as fans have seen her in various exquisite sarees over the previous few years.
Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film 'the Archies'.
The film will be released on Netflix on December 07, 2023.