Entertainment

Sunny Leone to Rekha: 8 Bollywood actresses and their real names

Image credits: Sunny Leone, Rekha Instagram

1. Shilpa Shetty

You will be surprised to know that Shilpa Shetty's real name is Ashwini Shetty. She changed it for films.

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif changed her name for films. Her real name is Katrina Turquotte.

3. Rekha

Rekha's real name is long. This is why she shortened it and achieved success with this name. Her real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan.

4. Kiara Advani

It is said that Kiara Advani changed her name at Salman Khan's suggestion. Her real name is Alia Advani.

5. Preity Zinta

You will be surprised to know Preity Zinta's real name. It's Preetam Singh Zinta. However, she shortened it for films.

6. Tabu

Tabu's real name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi. Due to its length, she shortened it to Tabu.

7. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's real name is quite surprising. It's Karenjit Kaur Vohra. It's said she changed it for the adult industry.

8. Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry, who debuted with Pardes, had her name changed by the film's director, Subhash Ghai. Her real name is Ritu Chaudhry.

Find Next One