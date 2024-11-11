Sunny Leone to Rekha: 8 Bollywood actresses and their real names

Entertainment
You will be surprised to know that Shilpa Shetty's real name is Ashwini Shetty. She changed it for films.
Katrina Kaif changed her name for films. Her real name is Katrina Turquotte.
Rekha's real name is long. This is why she shortened it and achieved success with this name. Her real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan.
It is said that Kiara Advani changed her name at Salman Khan's suggestion. Her real name is Alia Advani.
You will be surprised to know Preity Zinta's real name. It's Preetam Singh Zinta. However, she shortened it for films.
Tabu's real name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi. Due to its length, she shortened it to Tabu.
Sunny Leone's real name is quite surprising. It's Karenjit Kaur Vohra. It's said she changed it for the adult industry.
Mahima Chaudhry, who debuted with Pardes, had her name changed by the film's director, Subhash Ghai. Her real name is Ritu Chaudhry.