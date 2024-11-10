Entertainment

KBC Questions: Test Your General Knowledge

Amitabh Bachchan asks contestants questions on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and they win lakhs of rupees by answering them. Here are 8 questions asked in KBC. Can you answer them...

What can live for a week or more without its head?

Which of these can survive without its head for a week or longer?

A. Spider

B. Cockroach

C. Lizard

D. Caterpillar

Which group did Sampat Pal Devi found to stop violence against women?

Which group did Sampat Pal Devi establish in Bundelkhand to stop violence against women?

A. Lakshmibai Sena

B. Gulabi Gang

C. Nari Mukti Vahini

D. Mahila Morcha

Which of these is an elected position in India?

Which of these positions in India is an elected one?

A. Chief Justice of India

B. Chief Election Commissioner

C. President of India

D. Governor

Correct Answers

1.(B) Cockroach

2.(B) Gulabi Gang

3.(C) President of India

4.(A) Ashadha

5.(C) Squash

6.(C) Indo-China War 1962

7.(B) Rice

8.(D) Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

Find Next One