Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan asks contestants questions on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and they win lakhs of rupees by answering them. Here are 8 questions asked in KBC. Can you answer them...
Which of these can survive without its head for a week or longer?
A. Spider
B. Cockroach
C. Lizard
D. Caterpillar
Which group did Sampat Pal Devi establish in Bundelkhand to stop violence against women?
A. Lakshmibai Sena
B. Gulabi Gang
C. Nari Mukti Vahini
D. Mahila Morcha
Which of these positions in India is an elected one?
A. Chief Justice of India
B. Chief Election Commissioner
C. President of India
D. Governor
1.(B) Cockroach
2.(B) Gulabi Gang
3.(C) President of India
4.(A) Ashadha
5.(C) Squash
6.(C) Indo-China War 1962
7.(B) Rice
8.(D) Ramdhari Singh Dinkar