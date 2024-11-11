Sunny Leone to Aishwarya Rai: 7 actresses who out-earn their husband

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan both charge Rs 10-12 for films. But Aishwarya earns heavily from brand endorsements.
Bipasha Basu charges Rs 1-3 crore for films, about Rs 2 crore for stage shows and about Rs 2.5 crore for brand endorsements. While her husband, Karan Singh Grover, charges Rs 2 cr.
Sunny charges 2-3 crore rupees for films. Her net worth is approximately 98 crore rupees, while her husband Daniel Weber has assets of about 16.8 crore.
According to reports, Farah Khan earns more than her husband Shirish Kunder. Information about Shirish's net worth is not available, but Farah has a property of about Rs 75 crores.
Exact information about earnings and net worth is not available. But media reports claim that Chinmayi earns more than her husband Rahul Ravindran.
It is also claimed that Kareena Kapoor earns more than her husband Saif Ali Khan. However, looking at the net worth, Saif owns about Rs 1200 crores and Kareena about Rs 485 crores.
Hema Malini (76) earns more than her husband Dharmendra. Dharmendra doesn't have much work. While Hema earns from her salary as an MP, along with 50 lakh-1 crore/brand endorsement.