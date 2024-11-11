Prabhas to Samantha: 10 South Indian stars ruling Bollywood

Entertainment
Prabhas, one of the top stars in the Telugu film industry. He became internationally famous with the films Bahubali and Kalki. He has earned an undeniable market in Bollywood
Rocking Star Yash, one of the most successful and highest-paid heroes in Kannada cinema. He made his mark in the North through KGF Part 1 and Part 2
Heroine Rashmika Mandanna, who is called India's National Crush. She has acted in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films. Now she is rocking Bollywood
Tollywood star Allu Arjun. He became world famous with the movie `Pushpa`. He shook Bollywood. Now he is coming with `Pushpa 2`
Kamal Haasan, one of the senior stars in South Indian cinema, has impressed by acting in Bollywood and other regional language films. He also has a good market in Bollywood
Makkal Selvan is one of the Tamil actors who made an impact in Bollywood. Before entering the Hindi film industry, he impressed with wonderful roles in Tamil
Ram Charan is one of Tollywood's top stars. He became famous across India with the movie RRR in 2022. He earned a strong image in the North
She became famous all over India through Telugu and Tamil films. This girl also has a good craze in Hindi
He became popular across the country with the movie `Arjun Reddy`. He got close to Bollywood with `Liger` opposite Ananya Panday
Dhanush, who is famous worldwide, is not only an actor but also a producer, lyricist, and director. He has a good market in the North
Tollywood top star NTR became a pan-India star with `RRR`. Recently, he showed his range in the North with `Devara`