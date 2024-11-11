Entertainment

Rupali Ganguly's step daughter Esha felt unsafe around her? Read on

Esha Verma, stepdaughter of Rupali Ganguly, has shared her childhood experiences. In a video, she reveals how Rupali and her father, Ashwin K Verma, contributed to her trauma

Esha Verma opens up about childhood trauma

Esha Verma, stepdaughter Rupali Ganguly, revealed her painful childhood experiences after her parents, Ashwin K Verma and Sapna Verma, separated due to affair with the actress

Emotional Instagram Video by Esha Verma

In an Instagram video, Esha shared how Rupali Ganguly and her father, Ashwin K Verma, contributed to her trauma. She expressed how their actions deeply affected her mental health

Esha Talks About Emotional Bullying

Esha described how both Rupali and Ashwin bullied her during her formative years. Despite the pain she endured, she emphasized that neither of them ever acknowledged

Hurtful Reaction from Father, Ashwin K Verma

What troubled Esha the most was her father’s reaction. She explained how Ashwin mocked her mental health and failed to protect her during the tough times

Esha’s Disappointment in Her Father

Esha expressed feelings of abandonment by Ashwin. Despite being her father, he never stood up for her, ignored her pain. This lack of accountability left Esha deeply wounded

First Encounter with Rupali Ganguly

Esha recalled her first face-to-face meeting with Rupali. She described the incident as terrifying, recalling how Rupali screamed and even physically fought with her mother

Impact of the Fight on Esha’s Childhood

Esha remembered how the confrontation between Rupali and her mother left her scared. Seeing her mother being physically hurt by Rupali was traumatic

Esha Verma Finds Strength Over Time

Although initially scared, Esha now feels stronger and braver. She has made peace with the absence of her father in her life, realizing it’s okay if he doesn’t want to be involved

