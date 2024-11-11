Rupali Ganguly's step daughter Esha felt unsafe around her? Read on

Entertainment
Esha Verma, stepdaughter of Rupali Ganguly, has shared her childhood experiences. In a video, she reveals how Rupali and her father, Ashwin K Verma, contributed to her trauma
Esha Verma, stepdaughter Rupali Ganguly, revealed her painful childhood experiences after her parents, Ashwin K Verma and Sapna Verma, separated due to affair with the actress
In an Instagram video, Esha shared how Rupali Ganguly and her father, Ashwin K Verma, contributed to her trauma. She expressed how their actions deeply affected her mental health
Esha described how both Rupali and Ashwin bullied her during her formative years. Despite the pain she endured, she emphasized that neither of them ever acknowledged
What troubled Esha the most was her father’s reaction. She explained how Ashwin mocked her mental health and failed to protect her during the tough times
Esha expressed feelings of abandonment by Ashwin. Despite being her father, he never stood up for her, ignored her pain. This lack of accountability left Esha deeply wounded
Esha recalled her first face-to-face meeting with Rupali. She described the incident as terrifying, recalling how Rupali screamed and even physically fought with her mother
Esha remembered how the confrontation between Rupali and her mother left her scared. Seeing her mother being physically hurt by Rupali was traumatic
Although initially scared, Esha now feels stronger and braver. She has made peace with the absence of her father in her life, realizing it’s okay if he doesn’t want to be involved