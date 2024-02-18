Entertainment

Sunny Leone's photo on UP Police recruitment exam’s admit card

The actor gained attention after a photo of her appearing on the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Test admission card went viral. 

Image credits: Social Media

 The admittance card shows a photo of the Indian actress under the candidate's name, 'SunnyLeone' 

The admission card lists the exam date as Feb 17, and it appears that the same info was used to register on the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) website as well. 

According to the admission card, the test would take place at Smt. Soneshree Memorial Girls College in Kannauj's Tirwa tehsil.

The Kannauj Police cyber cell initiated an investigation into the situation as soon as it was revealed.

According to the story, authorities said the applicant presented the actor's photo during registration and the admission card was fake.

It stated the candidate was instructed. The individual had to provide their Aadhaar card and photo to the facility.

