Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani share pre-wedding festivities outfits

Entertainment
Jackky Bhagnani and his longtime lover Rakul Preet Singh are getting married soon and have decided to exchange vows in a two-day ceremony in Goa.
Although the couple has not said anything, according to sources their wedding is scheduled for February 21, 2024.
Jackky and Rakul recently posted pictures from what appeared to be their dhol night in the midst of this.
Rakul Preet Singh posed in a vibrant green sharara outfit, in which she accessorized her mirror-worked sharara with earrings and a choker set of emerald and diamonds.
She captioned the post, "Mai koi aisa geet gaun?"
Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in a black patterned kurta with a matching pyjama and sharing the picture he wrote, “Best things are about to happen.”