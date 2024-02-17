Entertainment

Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani share pre-wedding festivities outfits

Image credits: Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani and his longtime lover Rakul Preet Singh are getting married soon and have decided to exchange vows in a two-day ceremony in Goa.

Image credits: instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding

Although the couple has not said anything, according to sources their wedding is scheduled for February 21, 2024.

Image credits: instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's post

Jackky and Rakul recently posted pictures from what appeared to be their dhol night in the midst of this.

Image credits: Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh's outfit

Rakul Preet Singh posed in a vibrant green sharara outfit, in which she accessorized her mirror-worked sharara with earrings and a choker set of emerald and diamonds. 

Image credits: Instagram

The caption

She captioned the post, "Mai koi aisa geet gaun?"

Image credits: Instagram

Jackky Bhagnani's outfit

Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in a black patterned kurta with a matching pyjama and sharing the picture he wrote, “Best things are about to happen.”

Image credits: Instagram
