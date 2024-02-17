Alia Bhatt discloses how she decides which film to act and produce

Entertainment
Since its announcement in 2021, Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions has produced three films.
During an interview, she revealed how she chooses which roles to play the lead in and which to produce.
Alia said, "Are you the right fit? That is the most crucial query. I work on a lot of things right now that I'm not acting in, so sometimes I don't think I fit every character."
"In reality, as we are making them, I also see other mainstream actresses. I think, "Oh, this will work well for this actor or actors." she said.
"Something that naturally happens even when I am in a film, I don't look at it only from my character's point of view. How is everybody sitting in this?" she concluded.
Alia's latest production will be 'Poachers' which is directed by Delhi Crime Season 1's Richie Mehta.