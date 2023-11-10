Spotted: Deepika Padukone to Karan Johar, celebs strut in style

Entertainment
Jahnvi Kapoor was seen at Dharma Productions' Dhanteras Pooja, wearing a beautiful purple saree.
Khushi Kapoor was spotted outside a gym in Bandra. She wore simple and comfortable all-black outfit.
Karan Johar was spotted in Mumbai attending a Diwali bash wearing a multicoloured attire with black leather shoes.
Shanaya Kapoor was spotted arriving for Dharma production Dhanteras puja in a beautiful pink lehnga adorned with golden jewellery.
Siddharth Malhotra was seen arriving at Dharma Productions' Dhanteras Puja in intricately emroided designer kurta.
Deepika Padukone was spotted outside an airport. She was donning a simple white sweater with blue jeanz. She completed her look with brown shades.
Vicky Kaushal was seen at Dharma Productions dhanteras puja in yellow kurta with cream colour print.
Manish Malhotra was seen arriving at a Diwali bash in Mumbai, wearing an elegant black nehru jacket over black kurta.