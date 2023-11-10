Entertainment

Spotted: Deepika Padukone to Karan Johar, celebs strut in style

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor was seen at Dharma Productions' Dhanteras Pooja, wearing a beautiful purple saree.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor was spotted outside a gym in Bandra. She wore simple and comfortable all-black outfit.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar

Karan Johar was spotted in Mumbai attending a Diwali bash wearing a multicoloured attire with black leather shoes.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor was spotted arriving for Dharma production Dhanteras puja in a beautiful pink lehnga adorned with golden jewellery.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra was seen arriving at Dharma Productions' Dhanteras Puja in intricately emroided designer kurta.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was spotted outside an airport. She was donning a simple white sweater with blue jeanz. She completed her look with brown shades.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was seen at Dharma Productions dhanteras puja in yellow kurta with cream colour print.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra was seen arriving at a Diwali bash in Mumbai, wearing an elegant black nehru jacket over black kurta.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One