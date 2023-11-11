Diwali 2023: 6 films and series based on Lord Ram

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu' explores the connection between India and the Ramayana. The film was anticipated to have a contemporary storyline.
The Hindi web series 'Ramyog' is on MX Player and tells the story of Lord Rama in a unique and never-before-seen way. The film is based on the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana.
Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is an upcoming film starring Prabhas as Lord Rama. The film had a retelling of the Ramayana with a modern perspective.
Directed by Yugo Sako and Ram Mohan, this Indo-Japanese animated film retells the story of Lord Rama. It was dubbed in Hindi and features the voice of Manoj Bajpayee as Lord Rama.
'Raavan' is a modern-day adaptation inspired by the Ramayana. Abhishek Bachchan's character had shades of Raavana, while Aishwarya Rai portrayed a modern Sita-like character.
This animated film provides a modern take on the Ramayana. It features the voices of popular actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Juhi Chawla, and Ashutosh Rana.