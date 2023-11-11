Entertainment

Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor to Suhana Khan; celebs elevate the fashion game

Image credits: Varinder chawla

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra

Bollywood's power couple Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra were spotted outside an airport. While Kiara donned a beautiful pink suit, Siddharth opted for checked shirt and jeanz.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur was seen outside an airport donning a beautiful bright yellow floral printed kurta set while she carried a Louis Vuitton bag.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed

Urfi aka Uorfi Javed was seen outside an airport. Urfi who is known to create her own outfits, chose this white ensemble for her airport look.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a Dream 11 Indian cricket team T-shirt. His coming movie's name "Animal" was written on it's back.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan was spotted arriving for a Diwali Bash in Mumbai. She donned a beautiful dress with golden crystal encrusted blouse.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sunanda Sharma

Sunanda sharma was spotted outside an airport. She was wearing a checked shirt with blue jeanz while she complemented her look with black shades.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
