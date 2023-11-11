Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor to Suhana Khan; celebs elevate the fashion game

Entertainment
Bollywood's power couple Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra were spotted outside an airport. While Kiara donned a beautiful pink suit, Siddharth opted for checked shirt and jeanz.
Nimrat Kaur was seen outside an airport donning a beautiful bright yellow floral printed kurta set while she carried a Louis Vuitton bag.
Urfi aka Uorfi Javed was seen outside an airport. Urfi who is known to create her own outfits, chose this white ensemble for her airport look.
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a Dream 11 Indian cricket team T-shirt. His coming movie's name "Animal" was written on it's back.
Suhana Khan was spotted arriving for a Diwali Bash in Mumbai. She donned a beautiful dress with golden crystal encrusted blouse.
Sunanda sharma was spotted outside an airport. She was wearing a checked shirt with blue jeanz while she complemented her look with black shades.