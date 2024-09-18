9 fresh on-screen pairs set to dazzle in Bollywood

Entertainment
From 2024 to 2025, several new films are set to hit the theaters. The exciting part is that many of these films will feature fresh on-screen pairings. Let's take a look at the list
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in the film 'Chhava'. The film is set to release on December 6, 2024
Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor will create a stir at the box office with their film 'Red 2', releasing in 2025.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will also be seen together for the first time in the film 'Metro In Dino'
Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri will be seen in the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', releasing on Diwali 2024
The film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' will release on October 11, 2024. It will feature Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri together
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are also going to be seen sharing the screen together
The fresh pairing of Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani is also ready to rock in the film 'Don 3'
Varun Dhawan will be seen for the first time with Keerthy Suresh in the film 'Bawaal'
Jr NTR will be seen for the first time with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor in the film 'Devara'