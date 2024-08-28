Entertainment

Stranger Things to Dark: 5 Sci-fi web-series streaming on OTT

Stranger Things to Dark: 5 Sci-fi web-series you MUST watch on OTT

Image credits: IMDb

Stanger Things

Stranger Things" merges 80s nostalgia with supernatural sci-fi, following a group of kids uncovering secret government experiments and parallel dimensions. Streaming on Netflix

Image credits: IMDb

The Expanse

Set in a colonized solar system, "The Expanse" explores interplanetary tensions and mysteries involving a dangerous alien technology. Streaming on Prime Video

Image credits: IMDb

Black Mirror

"Black Mirror" is an anthology series that examines the dark side of technology and its impact on society. Streaming on Netflix

Image credits: IMDb

Dark

Dark" is a German sci-fi thriller that navigates time travel and its consequences on a small town. With intricate timelines and interconnected characters. Streaming on Netflix

Image credits: IMDb

Altered Carbon

Set in a future where consciousness can be transferred between bodies, "Altered Carbon" explores identity, immortality, and societal inequality. Streaming on Netflix

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One