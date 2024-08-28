Entertainment

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick Wedding: 'It was Magic', check out photos

Amy Jackson's wedding to Ed Westwick on the Amalfi Coast was a stunning affair. Check out latest pictures from the enchanting wedding HERE

A Glamorous Start to the Celebrations

Amy Jackson, 32, kicked off her three-day wedding celebrations in style, showcasing an impressive bridal wardrobe. The British model, actress tied the knot with actor Ed Westwick

A Pronovias Atelier Masterpiece

One standout piece in Jackson's bridal wardrobe was a custom Pronovias Atelier gown. Crafted from pure silk satin, the dress was designed with a glamorous, sinuous silhouette

Elegant and Detailed Design

The Pronovias gown featured sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves and a subtle train made of silk chiffon. The intricate design also included gloves and a corset

A Labor of Love

The attention to detail in Amy Jackson's gown was remarkable. Pronovias Atelier dedicated over four days to its creation, with 32 hours for pattern making

An Enchanting Ceremony

Amy and Ed exchanged vows in a sunset ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family. The couple cherished this magical moment, blending the beauty of an English garden

A Secret Garden Dream

The secret garden ceremony was brought to life and meticulously crafted an enchanting atmosphere

Venue

The wedding took place at the 16th-century Castello di Roccacilento, nestled in the hills of Southern Italy. Owned by the Sgueglia family

Gratitude

The couple expressed their gratitude to the Sgueglia family for creating such an extraordinary and loving atmosphere at the Castello di Roccacilento

