Entertainment
Suriya's portrayal of an intense and dedicated police officer in this action thriller earned him widespread acclaim.
In this emotionally charged drama, Suriya showcased his versatility and garnered critical acclaim.
Suriya delivered a charismatic performance as a resourceful and daring smuggler in Ayan.
Based on a true incident in 1993, Suriya played a lawyer fighting for justice for people from a marginalized community.
Suriya didn't just act, he lived the character of Durai Singam, a courageous police officer.
Suriya captivated audiences with his dual roles as Sanjay Ramasamy and Ghajini.
Despite appearing for only 5 minutes in Vikram, Suriya made a lasting impression as Rolex with his powerful performance.