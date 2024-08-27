Entertainment

7 Unforgettable Roles of Actor Suriya

Image credits: instagram

Gautham Subramanyam (Kaakha Kaakha)

Suriya's portrayal of an intense and dedicated police officer in this action thriller earned him widespread acclaim.

Image credits: Instagram

Sakthi (Pithamagan)

In this emotionally charged drama, Suriya showcased his versatility and garnered critical acclaim.

Image credits: Instagram

Deva (Ayan)

Suriya delivered a charismatic performance as a resourceful and daring smuggler in Ayan.

Image credits: Instagram

Advocate Chandru (Jai Bhim)

Based on a true incident in 1993, Suriya played a lawyer fighting for justice for people from a marginalized community.

Image credits: Instagram

Durai Singam (Singam)

Suriya didn't just act, he lived the character of Durai Singam, a courageous police officer.

Image credits: Instagram

Sanjay Ramasamy (Ghajini)

Suriya captivated audiences with his dual roles as Sanjay Ramasamy and Ghajini.

Image credits: Instagram

Rolex (Vikram)

Despite appearing for only 5 minutes in Vikram, Suriya made a lasting impression as Rolex with his powerful performance.

Image credits: Instagram
