Entertainment

Bollywood Moms Over 50: See Actresses Without Makeup!

Madhuri Dixit

57-year-old Madhuri Dixit is a mother of 2 sons. This is how she looks without makeup.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla is 57 years old. She has a daughter. People often don't recognize her.

Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh is 67 years old. She has 2 children. People don't recognize her without makeup.

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree is 55 years old and a mother of 2 children. This is how she looks without makeup.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is 52 years old. People don't recognize her without makeup.

Neena Gupta

65-year-old Neena Gupta has a daughter, Masaba. See her no-makeup look.

