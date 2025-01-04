Entertainment

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh LOVE story: Know where they met FIRST

Deepika Padukone's Birthday Celebration

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone celebrates her 39th birthday on January 5th.

Deepika Padukone's Past Relationships

Deepika married Ranveer Singh after several previous relationships. We share their interesting first meeting story.

Revealed on 'Koffee with Karan' Season 8

Ranveer Singh revealed his first meeting with Deepika Padukone on 'Koffee with Karan'.

Smitten by Deepika's Look

Ranveer and Deepika first met at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house. The actress arrived in a white chikankari salwar suit, captivating Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone and the Crab Incident

Crab was served at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house. A piece got stuck in Deepika's teeth, which Ranveer noticed.

Deepika's Playful Offer to Ranveer

Ranveer alerted Deepika about the crab meat. She playfully told him to remove it.

A Touch and a Spark: Ranveer's Surprise

Ranveer, surprised by her response, removed it and felt a jolt, describing it as a 440-volt shock.

