Entertainment
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone celebrates her 39th birthday on January 5th.
Deepika married Ranveer Singh after several previous relationships. We share their interesting first meeting story.
Ranveer Singh revealed his first meeting with Deepika Padukone on 'Koffee with Karan'.
Ranveer and Deepika first met at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house. The actress arrived in a white chikankari salwar suit, captivating Ranveer.
Crab was served at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house. A piece got stuck in Deepika's teeth, which Ranveer noticed.
Ranveer alerted Deepika about the crab meat. She playfully told him to remove it.
Ranveer, surprised by her response, removed it and felt a jolt, describing it as a 440-volt shock.
