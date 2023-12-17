Entertainment

Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan to Prithviraj Sukumaran; celebs exude glamour

Renowned personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anushka Sharma, and more were spotted by paparazzi in the city.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Said and Kareena, accompanied by their children Taimur and Jehangir, was seen at the airport, all donned in winter jackets.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma exuded style in a chic winter black blazer paired elegantly with white trousers.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff sported a cool look in a white vest paired with vibrant orange trousers and complemented the ensemble with stylish sunglasses.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan appeared dapper in his ensemble, featuring a black jacket layered over tees, complemented by black shades and a stylish black beaded pendant.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Suneil Shetty

Suniel Shetty emanated dapper vibes in a sophisticated dark blue safari suit, perfectly complemented by stylish sunglasses.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran exhibited a refined yet stylish look in a white T-shirt paired with jeans, impeccably styled hair, and a well-defined beard.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday looked delightful in a green off-shoulder top paired with comfortable jeans, radiating cuteness as she flashed a sweet smile for the photo.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
