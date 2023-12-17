Entertainment

Happy Birthday John Abraham: 7 must watch films of the actor

Image credits: IMDb

Dhoom

This movie with John Abram's breakthrough as a suave bike thief set the stage for his action hero persona

Garam Masala

His impeccable comic timing alongside Akshay Kumar set the stage for bigger and better films

Water

Deepa Mehta's critically acclaimed drama saw John in a powerful role, highlighting his versatility

Dostana

John's sizzling chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra made this rom-com a major success

New York

A poignant portrayal of post-9/11 repercussions, showcasing John's acting prowess. It tells the story of three friends and how their lives got affected after 9/11

Madras Cafe

A gripping political thriller where John's intense performance garnered widespread acclaim

Parmanu

John's role in this patriotic drama, based on nuclear tests, showcased his commitment to diverse roles

Pathaan

John's portrayal of a cruel mercenary in 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the action-thriller, earned accolades for playing a negative character

