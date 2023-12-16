Entertainment

Dhaka to Cox's bazar: 7 places to visit in Bangladesh

Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, 7 gems await in Bangladesh. From the vibrant capital to the world's longest beach, each destination unfolds a unique blend of culture and nature

Image credits: Getty

Dhaka (Capital City)

Visit historical sites like Lalbagh Fort, Ahsan Manzil, and the National Museum. Explore local markets, taste traditional Bangladeshi cuisine

Image credits: Getty

Sundarbans Mangrove Forest

The Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest in the world, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's home to the Bengal tiger and a variety of flora and fauna

Image credits: Getty

Cox's Bazar

Known for having one of the longest sandy beaches in the world, Cox's Bazar is a popular tourist destination

Image credits: Getty

Srimangal (Tea Capital of Bangladesh)

Srimangal is known as the "Tea Capital of Bangladesh." It's a picturesque region with lush tea gardens. Visitors can take guided tours to tea estates

Image credits: Getty

Mahasthangarh

An ancient archaeological site near Bogura, Mahasthangarh is one of the earliest urban archaeological sites in Bangladesh, features ruins of ancient structures, including a citadel

Image credits: Getty

Historic Mosque City of Bagerhat

Bagerhat is home to the historic mosque city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city has several ancient mosques, including the Sixty Dome Mosque (Shat Gombuj Masjid)

Image credits: Getty

Ratargul Swamp Forest

Located near Sylhet, Ratargul Swamp Forest is the only swamp forest in Bangladesh. It's a freshwater swamp with a boat ride offering a close look at the rich biodiversity

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One