Spotted: Malaika Arora to Aditya Roy Kapoor; celebs strut in style

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya was spotted at the airport. For his airport look he chose a simple outift with plain grey tee and black jeans.

Esha Deol

Esha was spotted in the streets of Mumbai. She donned a simple spaghetti top with black trousers.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz was spotted in Mumbai. She was wearing an all-denim outfit with jacket and jeans.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty exuded cool vibes with her choice of attire featuring a simple printed T-shirt paired with ripped jeans.

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aryan was spotted for an event donning a brown jacket over beige colour tees and a blue jeans.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked stunning in an all-white attire paired with black glasses as she waved at the paps.

