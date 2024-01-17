Entertainment

Why Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are not getting married?

The Animal star and Kushi actor both hinted about taking a taking a break. Fans, however, are sure that they spent their vacation together.

Image credits: instagram

Why Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are not getting married?

Vijay tweeted images last week from his vacation in Vietnam, and Rashmika shared photos over the weekend, implying that she was also in Vietnam for her vacay.

Image credits: instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

The source said, “They are not at all planning to go public with their romance, or planning to take their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings.”
 

Image credits: instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

The insider further added, “They are very private people. They have not gone public with their romance till now, leaving behind some hints making people wonder about their bond."

Image credits: instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Also added, "The claim about them going for a big revelation and then getting engagement is fake because that is so unlike their personalities”.

Image credits: instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

The source added “They are living together, are happy and content with how their relationship is going, and don’t feel the need to get engaged at the moment."
 

Image credits: instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

"Also, they are focused on their work at the moment, so they are planning to get engaged anytime soon,” said the source.

Image credits: instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

The couple's vacay to the Maldives has fueled talk about a possible marriage announcement, with an engagement expected in the second week of February.
 

Image credits: instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

However, their teams denied the rumours. Spokespersons said on Tuesday that the claims were untrue. 

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One