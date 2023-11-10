Entertainment

7 Korean dramas you must not miss on Netflix

Here are seven popular Korean dramas that were well-received, and you might want to check if they are available on Netflix.

Itaewon Class (2020)

Follows the story of an ex-convict and his friends as they strive to achieve success in the restaurant business

Kingdom (2019-2021)

A historical horror-thriller set in the Joseon period, involving political intrigue and a mysterious plague.

Vincenzo (2021)

A dark comedy crime drama about a Korean-Italian consigliere who returns to South Korea.

Hotel Del Luna (2019)

A fantasy drama centred around a hotel for ghosts and the mysterious woman who runs it.

Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)

A romantic drama about a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018)

A romantic comedy-drama that explores the pressures of beauty standards in South Korea.

Descendants of the Sun (2016)

A romance-drama featuring a love story between a soldier and a doctor set in a fictional war-torn country.

