SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi; celebs elevate style

Ranbir Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted throughout the city today. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi was spotted in a brown jacket and white t-shirt at Mumbai Airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was seen clean-shaved outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. He wore a denim jacket and a cap

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is busy promoting her upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor and wore a white and black fur jacket

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was spotted at Bandra in a white crop top and blue pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was spotted in a trendy wear promoting her movie at Andheri Metro station

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Aisha Sharma

Aisha Sharma was spotted in a white off-shoulder long dress outside a salon at Bandra

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal was spotted in a white jacket and green t-shirt at Mumbai airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra was spotted in her gym attire, black sports bra, and shorts

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
