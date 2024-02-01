SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi; celebs elevate style

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted throughout the city today. Let's check out their pictures
Emraan Hashmi was spotted in a brown jacket and white t-shirt at Mumbai Airport
Ranbir Kapoor was seen clean-shaved outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. He wore a denim jacket and a cap
Kriti Sanon is busy promoting her upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor and wore a white and black fur jacket
Disha Patani was spotted at Bandra in a white crop top and blue pants
Raveena Tandon was spotted in a trendy wear promoting her movie at Andheri Metro station
Aisha Sharma was spotted in a white off-shoulder long dress outside a salon at Bandra
Vidyut Jammwal was spotted in a white jacket and green t-shirt at Mumbai airport
Sherlyn Chopra was spotted in her gym attire, black sports bra, and shorts