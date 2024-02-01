Entertainment

Budget 2024: Suniel Shetty’s reaction to Tomato prices hike

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the interim budget for 2024-25 on February 1 at 11 am.

Image credits: our own

Amidst this, it's important to remember when growing inflation, namely tomato price hikes, prompted several celebs, like Suniel Shetty, to speak out. 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

The actor was open about how he was dealing with the increased price of tomatoes. Addressing the inflation and tomato prices hike, Suniel Shetty said in an interview with Aaj Tak

Image credits: our own

He said, “We believe in eating fresh produce, so my wife Mana only buys vegetables for a day or two. The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed and it has affected us as well.” 

Image credits: Getty

He even showed the gap in the cost of tomatoes in marketplaces and applications.

Image credits: social media

“If you look at the prices on these apps, you will be shocked, they’re much cheaper than getting tomatoes from markets."

Image credits: social media

"I order from apps because they sell fresh produce. They even tell you where the vegetables were grown and how farmers benefit.”

Image credits: Social Media

The actor noted that he has always bargained as a hotelier and that inflation impacts food quality, therefore he must compromise on flavour.
 

Image credits: instagram
