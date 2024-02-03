Entertainment

SPOTTED: Kartik Aaryan to Shamita Shetty; celebs elevate style game

Shamita Shetty to Kartik Aaryan and other celebrities were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty celebrated her 45th birthday and looked lovely in a pink dress as she posed with Mom and Raj Kundra

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan

Aamir khan was seen at a dubbing studio in a kurta and jeans

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kunal Khemu

Kunal Khemu arrives at Mumbai airport in a grey jacket and grey pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik wore a green tracksuit as he was spotted at the airport departure

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Karan Singh Grover

Fighter' actor Karan Singh Grover was spotted in the city wearing a black t-shirt and black pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan wore a black shirt and white pants as he was spotted for look test of ‘Bhul Bhulaiyaa 3’

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Mahima Chaudhury

Mahima Chaudhary was spotted in a blue top and denims at Mumbai International airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vidhyuth Jamwal

Vidhyuth Jamwal was spotted in a rose pink sweatshirt at Mumbai airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One