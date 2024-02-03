Entertainment

Poonam Panday FAKES death news for THIS reason

Yesterday reports emerged of her death due to cervical cancer. Today in a video she dissmissed the claims made through her Instagram profile. Know the reason why she faked death

Image credits: PoonamPanday/Instagram

Death News

Yesterday, her manager informed through her Instagram profile that she has passed away due to cervical cancer

Condolences from Kangana Ranaut and others

Many celebrities had poured in their condolences for her yesterday. 

Suspicion

However, suspicions arose shortly as netizens stared questioning the authenticity of the news reacting to her recent videos where she looked healthy and hearty

Poonam Panday is ALIVE

She has posted a video of herself on her social media account and this PR stunt was supposedly to draw attention to cervical cancer which she claims is treatable if detected early

Awareness around Cervical Cancer

She claims that her death news made the world stop and a discussion started around cervical cancer. She also asked for forgiveness to those she has hurt in the process

Reactions on this publicity stunt

She is facing immense backlash thereafter for exploiting such a sensitive issue

