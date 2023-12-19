Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande's 39th birthday: 7 interesting facts about the actress

Celebrating Ankita Lokhande's birthday, let's explore 7 lesser-known facts about the talented actress on this special occasion. 

Badminton Player

Ankita, renowned for her beauty and acting talent, excels in badminton and dance. During her youth, she actively participated in sports, achieving state-level success in badminton.

Birth Name

Born Tanuja Lokhande, Ankita's childhood nickname stuck. When entering showbiz, she embraced Ankita as her real name, chosen by those close to her since she was a child.

Early Carrier

Prior to Ekta Kapoor casting her as 'Archana' in Pavitra Rishta, Ankita gained attention through India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj in 2007.

Acting Debut

Ankita's debut was initially slated for the romantic school drama 'Baali Umar Ko Salaam'. Unfortunately, the show was scrapped due to unforeseen complications.

Relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

At the outset, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita's relationship faced challenges, as she harbored initial hate for him before gradually warming up to him.

Audition for Movies

Ankita debuted on the silver screen as in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Before that she auditioned for many films, like Salman Khan's Sultan but wasn't selected.

Highest Paid TV actress

For several years, Ankita Lokhande held the distinction of being the highest-paid actress in the Hindi television industry.

