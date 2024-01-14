Entertainment

SPOTTED: Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday; celebs exude glamour

Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday were spotted today in the city lighting up the streets. Check out their pictures

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone was spotted in beige pants and a beige oversized sweater which she paired with brown boots. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black sweater and blue denims

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was spotted in a mint coloured off-shoulder top and beige pants at Mumbai Airport

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan

'Tiger 3' actor Salman Khan attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a black ensemble looking dapper

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran wore a golden saree with an off-white blouse while her husband wore blue formals

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a green saree while her husband looked dapper in a black suit

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor smiled for the paps as he was spotted in a white sweatshirt and black pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a black shimmer and net saree for Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel donned a silver lehenga choli that came with a low neckline and heavy skirt

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
