Emmy Awards 2024: Date, time, hosts, where to watch; details here

Date and Time

The Emmy Awards will take place on January 15, 2024, on FOX at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

There will be no live stream; however, it will be available the following day on Hulu.
 

Emmy Awards Venue

The 75th Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California. 

Hosts

Anthony Anderson will be hosting the 75th Emmy Awards. He is an American actor and comedian best known for his performances on the Emmy-winning television series Black-ish.

Anthony has also appeared in films including 'Kangaroo Jack', 'The Departed', 'Transformers', and 'Small Town Crime'


 

Nominees

The list of Emmy Award nominees was published last year. 'Succession' received the most nominations (27), followed by 'Last of Us', which featured Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

'The White Lotus' was also in contention. However, the final season of Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' and 'The Bear', have received the most nominations in the comedy category.

