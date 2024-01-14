Ira Khan- Nupur Sikhare Reception: 7 celeb couples who attended event

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan to Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge attended the reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in style
Gauri Khan attended the event in a maroon velvet suit, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as usual donning a black tuxedo and his usual charming smile
Newly wed couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram attended the reception. Lin was seen wearing an ivory organza saree
Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Rene attended the reception of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare looking graceful
Zaheer Khan donned a black bandhgala and Sagarika Ghatge wore a green organza saree at the reception of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare's reception
Juhi Chawla attended the reception of Ira and Nupur with her husband businessman Jay Mehta
Swara Bhaskar attended the reception of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare with her politician husband Fahad Khan
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar twinned in black as they attended the reception of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare