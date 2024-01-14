Entertainment

Ira Khan- Nupur Sikhare Reception: 7 celeb couples who attended event

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan to Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge attended the reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in style

Image credits: Instagram/Spice Social/ Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan attended the event in a maroon velvet suit, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as usual donning a black tuxedo and his usual charming smile

Image credits: Instagram/SpiceSocial

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram

Newly wed couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram attended the reception. Lin was seen wearing an ivory organza saree

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Rene

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Rene attended the reception of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare looking graceful

Image credits: Our own

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge

Zaheer Khan donned a black bandhgala and Sagarika Ghatge wore a green organza saree at the reception of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare's reception

Image credits: Our own

Juhi Chawla, Jai Mehta

Juhi Chawla attended the reception of Ira and Nupur with her husband businessman Jay Mehta

Image credits: Our own

Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Khan

Swara Bhaskar attended the reception of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare with her politician husband Fahad Khan

Image credits: Our own

Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar twinned in black as they attended the reception of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare

Image credits: Our own
