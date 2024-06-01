Mr & Mrs Mahi Day 1 box office collection: Film grosses Rs 7 crore

Entertainment
'Mr & Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was released in theatres on May 31.
The romantic sports drama, directed by Sharan Sharma, received mixed performances at the box office.
The film grossed Rs 7 crore at the box office on its first day.
The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 56.15 percent, with most audiences attending the night shows.
In Mumbai, where there were 691 shows, the occupancy rate was 55.5 percent.
The occupancy rate of Delhi and NCR was 61.5 percent, with 789 shows.
However, Jaipur had the greatest occupancy rate, at 86 percent for 103 shows.