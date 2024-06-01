 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Mr & Mrs Mahi Day 1 box office collection: Film grosses Rs 7 crore

Image credits: Instagram

'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was released in theatres on May 31. 

Image credits: Instagram

About 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

The romantic sports drama, directed by Sharan Sharma, received mixed performances at the box office.

Image credits: Instagram

Day 1 box office collection

The film grossed Rs 7 crore at the box office on its first day.

Image credits: X

Day 1 box office collection

The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 56.15 percent, with most audiences attending the night shows.

Image credits: Instagram

Day 1 box office collection

In Mumbai, where there were 691 shows, the occupancy rate was 55.5 percent.

Image credits: Instagram

Day 1 box office collection

The occupancy rate of Delhi and NCR was 61.5 percent, with 789 shows. 

Image credits: Instagram

Day 1 box office collection

However, Jaipur had the greatest occupancy rate, at 86 percent for 103 shows.

Image credits: Instagram
