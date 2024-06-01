Police arrests 4 Bishnoi gang members planning to attack Salman's car

Entertainment
According to reports, the Navi Mumbai Police apprehended four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday.
They were intending to attack actor Salman Khan's car near Panvel.
As per sources, there were plans to order weapons from a Pakistani arms source.
An FIR has been filed against over 17 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar.
According to the police, further investigation is underway.
The apprehended suspects have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan.