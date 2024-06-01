 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Police arrests 4 Bishnoi gang members planning to attack Salman's car

Image credits: Instagram

Mumbai Police arrests 4 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members

According to reports, the Navi Mumbai Police apprehended four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday.

Image credits: Instagram

The plan

They were intending to attack actor Salman Khan's car near Panvel.

Image credits: Instagram

Weapon arrangements

As per sources, there were plans to order weapons from a Pakistani arms source.

Image credits: Instagram/SalmanKhan

FIR against 17 people

An FIR has been filed against over 17 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar.

Image credits: Instagram/SalmanKhan

Investigation

According to the police, further investigation is underway.

Image credits: Instagram/SalmanKhan

The suspects

The apprehended suspects have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan.

Image credits: Instagram/SalmanKhan
