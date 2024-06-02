 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha turns 37: Athletic skills to author, 7 unknown facts

Image credits: X

Fashion Designing Background

Before venturing into acting, Sonakshi studied Fashion Designing at SNDT University in Mumbai.

Image credits: social media

Debut with Salman Khan

Sonakshi made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in the blockbuster film 'Dabangg' in 2010, which was also her breakthrough role.

Image credits: social media

Background in Painting

Sonakshi is an accomplished painter and has showcased her artwork at various exhibitions.

Image credits: Our own

Athletic Skills

She is skilled in various sports, including tennis and swimming, and was a state-level shot put and discus throw athlete during her school days.

Image credits: Our own

Dubbed for Hollywood Films

Sonakshi has lent her voice to the Hindi dubbed versions of several Hollywood films, including 'Rio 2' and 'Hercules'.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM

Book Author

In 2016, she released her first book titled 'The Best Thing About You Is You', which is a motivational book based on her personal experiences and life lessons.

Image credits: our own

Animal Lover

Sonakshi is a passionate animal lover and actively supports various animal welfare organizations. She has also adopted a rescued dog named Bambi.

Image credits: insta
Find Next One