Sonakshi Sinha turns 37: Athletic skills to author, 7 unknown facts

Entertainment
Before venturing into acting, Sonakshi studied Fashion Designing at SNDT University in Mumbai.
Sonakshi made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in the blockbuster film 'Dabangg' in 2010, which was also her breakthrough role.
Sonakshi is an accomplished painter and has showcased her artwork at various exhibitions.
She is skilled in various sports, including tennis and swimming, and was a state-level shot put and discus throw athlete during her school days.
Sonakshi has lent her voice to the Hindi dubbed versions of several Hollywood films, including 'Rio 2' and 'Hercules'.
In 2016, she released her first book titled 'The Best Thing About You Is You', which is a motivational book based on her personal experiences and life lessons.
Sonakshi is a passionate animal lover and actively supports various animal welfare organizations. She has also adopted a rescued dog named Bambi.