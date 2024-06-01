Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber ring worth $1.5 million

Entertainment
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together.
Hailey Bieber has been showing off her new diamond ring, which she received as a present from Justin.
Hailey has been wearing it on her wedding finger, while her original engagement ring has been moved to her little finger on the other hand.
Lorraine Schwartz designed the ring, which contains a four-prong, oval-cut diamond.
This sparkler features a large 12-carat oval cut diamond set in solitaire.
It sits on a yellow-gold band worth an estimated $1.5 million.
Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy on May 10 through social media.