Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber ring worth $1.5 million

Image credits: Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber expecting first child

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together.

Image credits: Instagram

Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber diamond ring

Hailey Bieber has been showing off her new diamond ring, which she received as a present from Justin.

Image credits: Instagram

The diamond ring

Hailey has been wearing it on her wedding finger, while her original engagement ring has been moved to her little finger on the other hand. 

Image credits: Instagram

The diamond ring

Lorraine Schwartz designed the ring, which contains a four-prong, oval-cut diamond.

Image credits: Instagram

The diamond ring

This sparkler features a large 12-carat oval cut diamond set in solitaire.

Image credits: Instagram

The diamond ring

It sits on a yellow-gold band worth an estimated $1.5 million.

Image credits: Getty

Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy on May 10 through social media.

Image credits: Instagram
