Saif Ali Khan has a SECRET Instagram account? Here's what we know

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan recently shared his perspective on social media, disclosing his use of a private Instagram account
Saif Ali Khan avoids official social media, opting for privacy. He mentioned using a secret Instagram account in an interview
He revealed his secret Instagram use during a recent interview, emphasizing his preference for privacy over a public presence
Khan finds browsing social media less enjoyable, despite having a secret Instagram account that he occasionally checks
He appreciates not being pressured to promote brands or post content, enjoying the freedom that comes with avoiding official social media platforms
Saif values the peace of not being a social media influencer, highlighting his contentment with a less public lifestyle
He acknowledges the entertainment value of social media but maintains his stance on privacy and personal choice
Khan respects others' enjoyment of social media but prefers to prioritize his privacy and personal preferences over maintaining a public online presence