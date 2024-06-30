 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Did you know Michael Jackson owed millions of debt before dying?

Image credits: X/Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

It's been 15 years since the King of Pop, Michael Jackson passed away.

Image credits: michael jackson instagram

His death

The late iconic singer, who died of cardiac collapse in Los Angeles at the age of 50, owed more than $500 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

Image credits: michael jackson instagram

Financial struggles

According to a court petition by the pop superstar's estate, which discloses his financial struggles near the end of his life.

Image credits: michael jackson instagram

The debt

According to the lawsuit, Jackson owed approximately $40 million to tour promoter A.E.G. 

Image credits: michael jackson instagram

The debt

The filing was issued in Los Angeles County Superior Court this month and was previously reported by People magazine. 

Image credits: michael jackson instagram

The debt

65 creditors filed claims against the musician following his death, some of which ended in lawsuits, and some of his debt was "accruing interest at extremely high interest rates."

Image credits: michael jackson instagram
