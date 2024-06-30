Did you know Michael Jackson owed millions of debt before dying?

Entertainment
It's been 15 years since the King of Pop, Michael Jackson passed away.
The late iconic singer, who died of cardiac collapse in Los Angeles at the age of 50, owed more than $500 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
According to a court petition by the pop superstar's estate, which discloses his financial struggles near the end of his life.
According to the lawsuit, Jackson owed approximately $40 million to tour promoter A.E.G.
The filing was issued in Los Angeles County Superior Court this month and was previously reported by People magazine.
65 creditors filed claims against the musician following his death, some of which ended in lawsuits, and some of his debt was "accruing interest at extremely high interest rates."